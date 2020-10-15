RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Score Today's Match in Sharjah Updates: Kohli warns Rahul, Gayle likely in Playing XI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2020, Match 31 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

Head-to-head: (25 matches- RCB 12 | KXIP 13)

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and KXIP leads the head-to-head count 13-12.

Last IPL meeting:

KXIP (206/3 in 20 overs) beat RCB (109/10 in 17 overs) by 97 runs.

The Preview

Chris Gayle is itching to walk out to the middle. He very well could on Thursday night at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Maybe his return could turn things around for a desperate Kings XI Punjab, which takes on an increasingly confident Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 41-year-old universe boss is expected to take advantage of the small boundaries in what is going to be his first match of this edition of the IPL. He can of course hit over the ropes without much of an effort on any ground, but at Sharjah, even his mishits could go for six.

It would be interesting to see where he bats, though. If he has to open, the hugely successful firm of K. L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will have to be split up.

The squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande and Adam Zampa.

Kings XI Punjab: K. L. Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, M. Ashwin, J. Suchith, K. Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen and Prabhsimran Singh.

Match Details

Game No. 31: Royal Challengers v Kings XI Punjab

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Date: October 15, Thursday.

Time: 7:30 p.m.