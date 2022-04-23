IPL News RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 LIVE: Dream11 prediction, Playing XI updates, Toss, stats, Bangalore vs Hyderabad squads RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 LIVE: Here's the playing XI, toss and team updates for the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 April, 2022 11:25 IST Faf du Plessis' RCB take on Kane Williamson's SRH at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 April, 2022 11:25 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 36 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.READ: IPL 2022: In-form RCB to face resurgent SRH; focus on Dinesh Karthik RCB vs SRH PREDICTED PLAYING XISunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh HazlewoodRELATED IPL 2022 Points Table Updated: RR goes top with win over DC IPL Orange Cap updated after RR vs DC: Jos Buttler leads runs tally, KL Rahul second IPL Purple Cap updated after RR vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal stays atop wickets tally Buttler smashes third IPL 2022 hundred, fifth in T20s Rishabh Pant loses cool as Delhi Capitals go down to Rajasthan Royals RCB vs SRH DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTIONWicketkeeper: Dinesh KarthikBatters: Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis (c), Rahul TripathiAll-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram (vc), Shahbaz AhmedBowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, T Natarajan, Umran MalikTeam Composition: SRH 5:6 RCB, Credits left: 0.5SRH vs RCB TOSS RESULTSROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - TOSS - IPL 2021TOTAL MATCHES: 15TOSSES WON: 10 LOST: 5RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS: MATCHES WON - 6/10 MATCHES LOST - 4/10RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 3/5 MATCHES LOST - 2/5MI V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 2 WICKETSSRH V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNSRCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 38 RUNSRCB V RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 WICKETSCSK V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 69 RUNSDC V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUNPBKS V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 34 RUNSKKR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 9 WICKETSRCB V CSK - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 6 WICKETSRCB V MI - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 54 RUNSRR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETSRCB V PBKS - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNSRCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 4 RUNSRCB V DC - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETSPLAYOFFSRCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 4 WICKETSSUNRISERS HYDERABAD - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021TOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 7 LOST: 7RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS:MATCHES WON: 0/7 MATCHES LOST: 7/7RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:MATCHES WON: 3/7 MATCHES LOST: 4/7SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 10 RUNSSRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 6 RUNSMI V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 13 RUNSPBKS V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 9 WICKETSSRH V DC - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST IN SUPER OVERCSK V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST 55 RUNSDC V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE T0 BAT - SRH LOST BY 8 WICKETSSRH V PBKS - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 5 RUNSSRH V RR - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 7 WICKETSSRH V CSK - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETSKKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETSRCB V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 4 RUNSSRH V MI - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 42 RUNS SQUADSSunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh DubeyRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar GautamWHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 LIVE?The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD from 7:30PM. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Disney+Hotstar.