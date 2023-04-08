IPL 2023: “Need to do little soul-searching,” says DC coach Ponting after third straight loss

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said that he can’t figure out what is going wrong with his side, as it went down by 57 runs to Rajasthan Royals, for its third-successive defeat in the IPL, at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday.

“We are a long way off right now. I can’t put my finger on why. Because, when I watch these boys train and prepare and their work has been great. It just hasn’t come off in the field.

“We need to do little soul-searching. We are on three defeats from three games and you can’t afford to get off to a bad start in the IPL,” said Ponting.

Royals got off to a flier in the first innings with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler helping the side to 68/0 in the PowerPlay. On the other hand, Capitals were left reeling in their opening six overs, with Royals quick Trent Boult claiming a double-wicket maiden in the first over of their chase.

“It [PowerPlay struggles] is something we have talked about. In the first few games, we lost wickets towards the end of the PowerPlay. Today was completely different. We were two down in the first over and we were back to the wall from there.”

“You look at our first two overs. They were 32/0. It says to me that our execution with the ball was below what it needed to be. If you put together the first two overs of both the innings, it is hard to get back from there,” Ponting added.

Player-of-the-match Jaiswal, whose quick-fire 60 set up Royals’ match-winning total, said that he enjoys batting with Buttler, his opening partner.

“I was really enjoying my batting today. When Jos bhai is there, it is more enjoyable. And when it feels good, I try to continue on with the bat,” said Jaiswal.

“There are some days when you see the ball very well and you just try to play your shots. [Today] I had that confidence. I kept telling myself it is a loose ball, I will punish it,” he added.