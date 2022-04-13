Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian to reach 10,000 T20 runs

Rohit Sharma became the second Indian to complete 10,000 T20 runs during the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

Rohit reached the milestone in his 375th match (362nd innings) with a six off Kagiso Rabada's bowling. However, he was dismissed off the very next ball as he holed out to Vaibhav Arora at backward square leg.

Rohit is the seventh batter to the mark behind Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Aaron Finch, David Warner and Virat Kohli.

The Mumbai Indians captain leads the six-hitting charts among Indians in the format with 427 sixes to his name. The 34-year-old is third on the all-time list of IPL run-getters with over 5700 runs comprising a century and 40 fifties.

In 2007, Rohit became the first Indian to hit a century in the T20 format in just his second match while playing for Mumbai in the inaugural edition of the domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Team India skipper is currently the leading run-getter in men's T20Is with 3313 runs from 125 matches.

Rohit also holds the record for most centuries in T20Is (4) and is also the joint-fastest centurion (35 balls) in the format.