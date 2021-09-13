Home IPL News RCB IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues RCB IPL 2021 full schedule: Check the complete list of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar Bengaluru 13 September, 2021 10:33 IST Virat Kohli in action for RCB. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Bengaluru 13 September, 2021 10:33 IST If Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell play true to form and class, RCB could well go all the way this year. Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.1. 20-09-2021 – Abu Dhabi – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm2. 24-09 – Sharjah – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm3. 26-09 – Dubai – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm4. 29-09 – Dubai – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm IPL 2021 schedule, full match time table, venues, timings and date Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Punjab Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues 5. 03-10 – Sharjah – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 3.30pm6. 06-10 – Abu Dhabi – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm7. 08-10 – Dubai – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :