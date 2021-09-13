IPL News

RCB IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

RCB IPL 2021 full schedule: Check the complete list of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings.

Bengaluru 13 September, 2021 10:33 IST

Virat Kohli in action for RCB.   -  SPORTZPICS

If Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell play true to form and class, RCB could well go all the way this year.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

1. 20-09-2021 – Abu Dhabi – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

2. 24-09 – Sharjah – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm

3. 26-09 – Dubai – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm

4. 29-09 – Dubai – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

 

5. 03-10 – Sharjah – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 3.30pm

6. 06-10 – Abu Dhabi – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm

7. 08-10 – Dubai – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm

