RR vs DC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema App: IPL 2023 matches live telecast on Star Sports on TV; when and where to watch IPL games today?

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 08:00 IST
Rajasthan Royals batters Sanju Samson (left) and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rajasthan Royals batters Sanju Samson (left) and Yashasvi Jaiswal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in Match 11 of IPL 2023  at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Watch RR vs DC live, IPL 2023 all you need to know about streaming updates and telecast -

When will RR vs DC, IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be held on April 8, Saturday.

Where will RR vs DC, IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will RR vs DC, IPL 2023 start?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RR vs DC, IPL 2023 match?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where is the RR vs DC, IPL 2023 live streaming available?

The IPL 2023 match Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

