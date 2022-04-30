IPL News MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022: High-flying Rajasthan Royals takes on winless Mumbai Indians; Toss at 7:00 PM MI vs RR Live Score, Tata IPL 2022: Get the live IPL score updates between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals from DY Patil Stadium. Team Sportstar NAVI MUMBAI Last Updated: 30 April, 2022 18:36 IST Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have been instrumental in Rajasthan Royals' success in IPL 2022 so far. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar NAVI MUMBAI Last Updated: 30 April, 2022 18:36 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. MI VS RR MOST RUNS & WICKETS RankBattersTeam(s)Runs1Sanju SamsonRR5602Ajinkya RahaneMI, RR4093Rohit SharmaMI403RankBowlers Team(s)Wickets1Jasprit BumrahMI172Dhawal KulkarniMI, RR173Kieron PollardMI16MATCH PREVIEW Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians – two teams with contrasting fortunes – will face off in an Indian Premier League group league fixture at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.While five-time champion Mumbai is out of the playoff race with eight losses from as many games, Rajasthan Royals is on a three-match winning streak and is aiming to storm into the top-four.And with Royals celebrating the life and contributions of its only IPL-winning captain Shane Warne, who passed away in Thailand last month, during this game, a win would be a perfect tribute to the Australian legend.ALSO READ - Rohit will bounce back strongly - MI batting coach Robin SinghFor the Royals, a lot will depend on Jos Buttler, captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. Buttler has hammered three centuries in the tournament so far. Sanju and Hetmyer, too, have played their parts and with Riyan Parag rediscovering his touch, the Royals will be a confident lot. Its bowling department looks well-oiled with spin duo R. Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal pulling the strings. Chahal – with 18 scalps – leads the highest wicket-takers chart, and pacers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, too, have had an impact.Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, has faltered in every department. Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have struggled, and even though Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Dewald Brewis have had their moments, they have not been enough. Bowling, too, has been a concern as Jasprit Bumrah has found little support from Jaydev Unadkat or Daniel Sams, forcing the management to rope in the veteran Dhawal Kulkarni.WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH MI VS RR IPL 2022 LIVE? The Indian Premier League 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 30. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.