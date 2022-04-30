MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022: High-flying Rajasthan Royals takes on winless Mumbai Indians; Toss at 7:00 PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

MI VS RR MOST RUNS & WICKETS

Rank Batters Team(s) Runs 1 Sanju Samson RR 560 2 Ajinkya Rahane MI, RR 409 3 Rohit Sharma MI 403 Rank Bowlers Team(s) Wickets 1 Jasprit Bumrah MI 17 2 Dhawal Kulkarni MI, RR 17 3 Kieron Pollard MI 16

MATCH PREVIEW

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians – two teams with contrasting fortunes – will face off in an Indian Premier League group league fixture at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

While five-time champion Mumbai is out of the playoff race with eight losses from as many games, Rajasthan Royals is on a three-match winning streak and is aiming to storm into the top-four.

And with Royals celebrating the life and contributions of its only IPL-winning captain Shane Warne, who passed away in Thailand last month, during this game, a win would be a perfect tribute to the Australian legend.

For the Royals, a lot will depend on Jos Buttler, captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. Buttler has hammered three centuries in the tournament so far. Sanju and Hetmyer, too, have played their parts and with Riyan Parag rediscovering his touch, the Royals will be a confident lot. Its bowling department looks well-oiled with spin duo R. Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal pulling the strings. Chahal – with 18 scalps – leads the highest wicket-takers chart, and pacers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, too, have had an impact.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, has faltered in every department. Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have struggled, and even though Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Dewald Brewis have had their moments, they have not been enough. Bowling, too, has been a concern as Jasprit Bumrah has found little support from Jaydev Unadkat or Daniel Sams, forcing the management to rope in the veteran Dhawal Kulkarni.

