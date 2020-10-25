IPL 2020, RR vs MI Match 45: Rajasthan vs Mumbai Today Match Predicted Playing 11, Head-to-Head Record, Playoff scenarios, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2020, Match 45 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Preview

Mumbai Indians is back to its ruthless best and that is surely not good news for Rajasthan Royals, which desperately needs to win Sunday's IPL encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The absence of captain Rohit Sharma was hardly felt in Mumbai's annihilation of Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah on Friday. Royals, on the other hand, had an eminently forgettable outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians is on top of the table with 14 points and thus is virtually assured of a place in the playoffs, while Royals has to win this game and the two of its remaining ones. It is a tough ask, yes.

IPL 2020 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 10 7 3 14 +1.448 Delhi Capitals 11 7 4 14 +0.434 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 7 3 14 +0.182 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 6 5 12 -0.476 Kings XI Punjab 11 5 6 10 -0.103 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 4 7 8 +0.029 Rajasthan Royals 11 4 7 8 -0.620 Chennai Super Kings 11 3 8 6 -0.733

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Ishan Kishan

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Krunal Pandya

7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)

8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)

9. Rahul Chahar

10. Trent Boult (Overseas)

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)

3. Sanju Samson (Wk)

4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)

5. Ben Stokes (Overseas)

6. Robin Uthappa

7. Riyan Parag

8. Shreyas Gopal

9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)

10. Kartik Tyagi

11. Jaydev Unadkat

The squads:

Rajasthan Royals:

Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson.

Match Details:

Game No. 45: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Date: October 25, Sunday

Time: 7:30 p.m.

