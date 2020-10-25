IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, RR vs MI Match 45: Rajasthan vs Mumbai Today Match Predicted Playing 11, Head-to-Head Record, Playoff scenarios, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today IPL 2020, RR vs MI Match 45 Live: Get the IPL head-to-head updates, players to watch out for today's match, team squad updates, predicted playing Xl and more at Sportstar. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 October, 2020 15:27 IST Kieron Pollard captained Mumbai in the absence of Rohit Sharma during MI's last game against CSK. - IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 October, 2020 15:27 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2020, Match 45 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.The PreviewMumbai Indians is back to its ruthless best and that is surely not good news for Rajasthan Royals, which desperately needs to win Sunday's IPL encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.The absence of captain Rohit Sharma was hardly felt in Mumbai's annihilation of Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah on Friday. Royals, on the other hand, had an eminently forgettable outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Mumbai Indians is on top of the table with 14 points and thus is virtually assured of a place in the playoffs, while Royals has to win this game and the two of its remaining ones. It is a tough ask, yes. IPL 2020 Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians107314+1.448Delhi Capitals117414+0.434Royal Challengers Bangalore107314+0.182Kolkata Knight Riders116512-0.476Kings XI Punjab115610-0.103Sunrisers Hyderabad11478+0.029Rajasthan Royals11478-0.620Chennai Super Kings11386-0.733 Mumbai Indians Predicted XI 1. Rohit Sharma (C)2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)3. Suryakumar Yadav4. Ishan Kishan5. Hardik Pandya6. Krunal Pandya7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)9. Rahul Chahar10. Trent Boult (Overseas)11. Jasprit BumrahRajasthan Royals Predicted XI 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)3. Sanju Samson (Wk)4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)5. Ben Stokes (Overseas)6. Robin Uthappa7. Riyan Parag8. Shreyas Gopal9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)10. Kartik Tyagi11. Jaydev UnadkatWATCH EPISODE 4 OF OUR NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE The squads:Rajasthan Royals:Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj RawatMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson.Match Details:Game No. 45: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan RoyalsVenue: Sheikh Zayed StadiumDate: October 25, SundayTime: 7:30 p.m. WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE?The Indian Premier League match KKR and DC will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.Send in your opinions and feedback to sportstar@thehindu.co.in or find us on social media at @sportstarweb.Make sure to subscribe to the podcast on the platforms you use. Also subscribe to Sportstar for our exclusive coverage of the Indian Premier League.