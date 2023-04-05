Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match 8 from the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?
Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?
Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.
Rajasthan Royals P11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Punjab Kings P11: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada
Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will look to further their winning start as they take on each other at the former’s first of two ‘home away from home’ IPL games at the Barsapara Stadium here on Wednesday.
Royals will be spurred on by the fact that they have won more games against the Kings than any other sides in the IPL (14 wins in 24 games) as Guwahati sets itself up to host its first IPL match.
-Pranay Rajiv
FULL PREVIEW:
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.