Sam Curran gets the better of elder brother Tom at Wankhede

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran got stuck into elder brother Sam, collecting 17 off his last over - 19th of the innings - in the IPL 2021 encounter against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

He began by hitting a full toss over long-on before hammering a bouncer over mid-wicket for yet another six. He followed it up with a cracking drive through cover for four.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 LIVE Cricket Score: Dhoni falls for zero, Sam Curran joins Jadeja

Sam was clean bowled by Chris Woakes for a 15-ball 34. His 51-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the seventh wicket took Chennai to an imposing 188 for 7.