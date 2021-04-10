Home IPL News Sam Curran gets the better of elder brother Tom at Wankhede IPL 2021: Sam began by hitting a full toss over long-on before hammering a bouncer over mid-wicket for yet another six. He followed it up with a cracking drive through cover for four. Team Sportstar 10 April, 2021 21:18 IST Sam Curran got one over brother Tom in the IPL 2021 encounter against Delhi Capitals. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 10 April, 2021 21:18 IST Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran got stuck into elder brother Sam, collecting 17 off his last over - 19th of the innings - in the IPL 2021 encounter against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.He began by hitting a full toss over long-on before hammering a bouncer over mid-wicket for yet another six. He followed it up with a cracking drive through cover for four. CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 LIVE Cricket Score: Dhoni falls for zero, Sam Curran joins Jadeja Sam was clean bowled by Chris Woakes for a 15-ball 34. His 51-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the seventh wicket took Chennai to an imposing 188 for 7. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.