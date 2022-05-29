IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL live: Sanju Samson records in IPL Playoffs: 6 matches, 3 wins, 1 fifty IPL live: Sanju Samson who made his IPL debut in 2013, has played in six contests for RR during its quest for a second title since the inaugural edition. Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 15:36 IST In six IPL Playoffs matches, Samson has scored one fifty with a tally of 135 runs. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 15:36 IST Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will feature in his maiden Indian Premier League final during the IPL 2022 summit clash against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The 27-year-old Samson who made his IPL debut in 2013, has played in six contests for RR during its quest for a second title since the inaugural 2008 edition. Here's how the Kerala batter has fared on those instances: Hardik Pandya records in IPL Finals: 4 matches, 4 wins GT VS RR live, IPL 2022 final: Where the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals final could be won or lost GT VS RR LIVE, IPL 2022 final: Can Jos Buttler beat Virat Kohli and David Warner's record in tonight's match? Sanju Samson in IPL PlayoffsIPL 2013: In the 2013 Eliminator contest between Rajasthan and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Samson made his Playoffs debut with a sluggish innings of 10 off 21 balls in a 133-run chase. Samson was dismissed by Dale Steyn, however, SRH crossed the line by four wickets. In the Qualifier 2 contest against Mumbai Indians, Samson was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Lasith Malinga. IPL 2015: In the 2015 Eliminator, RR was set a 181-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore. RR was bundled for a lowly 109 as Samson fell for five against Harshal Patel. Can Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans to win IPL 2022: Four player battles RR needs to ace against GT on Sunday IPL 2022: The resurgence of 'Killer Miller' Top five bowling spells of IPL 2022 IPL 2018: In the Eliminator contest against Kolkata Knight Riders, RR was set a 170-run target. Samson led the chase with a 38-ball 50 but Rajasthan fell short by 25 runs. IPL 2022: In the Qualifier 1 match against GT, Samson powered the RR innings with a quickfire 26-ball 47. RR posted 188/6 on the board but GT pulled off a thrilling seven-wicket win. RR then defeated RCB in the Eliminator match by seven wickets where Samson fell for a 21-ball 23. Sanju Samson in IPL Playoffs (overall):Batting: MT: 6, Runs: 135, Highest Score: 50, Average: 22.50, 4s - 10, 6s- 7, 50s - 1, Strike Rate: 116.37 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :