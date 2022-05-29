IPL live: Sanju Samson records in IPL Playoffs: 6 matches, 3 wins, 1 fifty

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will feature in his maiden Indian Premier League final during the IPL 2022 summit clash against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Samson who made his IPL debut in 2013, has played in six contests for RR during its quest for a second title since the inaugural 2008 edition. Here's how the Kerala batter has fared on those instances:

Sanju Samson in IPL Playoffs

IPL 2013: In the 2013 Eliminator contest between Rajasthan and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Samson made his Playoffs debut with a sluggish innings of 10 off 21 balls in a 133-run chase. Samson was dismissed by Dale Steyn, however, SRH crossed the line by four wickets. In the Qualifier 2 contest against Mumbai Indians, Samson was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Lasith Malinga.

IPL 2015: In the 2015 Eliminator, RR was set a 181-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore. RR was bundled for a lowly 109 as Samson fell for five against Harshal Patel.



IPL 2018: In the Eliminator contest against Kolkata Knight Riders, RR was set a 170-run target. Samson led the chase with a 38-ball 50 but Rajasthan fell short by 25 runs.

IPL 2022: In the Qualifier 1 match against GT, Samson powered the RR innings with a quickfire 26-ball 47. RR posted 188/6 on the board but GT pulled off a thrilling seven-wicket win. RR then defeated RCB in the Eliminator match by seven wickets where Samson fell for a 21-ball 23.