Shahrukh Khan goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs 7.4 crore in IPL auction 2024

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shahrukh Khan joined the Gujarat Titans for Rs 7.4 crore during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans engaged in a bidding war for Shahrukh, who eventually went to Gujarat.

Shahrukh was earlier released by the Punjab Kings, which freed up Rs 9 crore by doing so. Shahrukh played 33 matches in the IPL for Punjab. He had a strike rate of 160+ in 2023 but struggled for consistency.

Shahrukh’s power-hitting ability against pace holds him in good stead. However, he has a weakness against wrist-spinners.

Shahrukh may have had a mediocre white-ball season with Tamil Nadu, but his qualities as a finisher come at a premium, as evidenced during the auction.

Shahrukh is also handy with the ball. In the TNPL 2023, Shahrukh was the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps in nine games at an economy rate of 6.66. He has yet to roll his arm in the IPL. However, he would love to have a crack at it this time. “100% can bowl. Got my bowling going in the TNPL and that helps here to. Definitely want to chip in with the ball if given the opportunity,” Shahrukh said after being snapped up by GT.

With the bat, he had a strike rate of 190 in TNPL 2023.