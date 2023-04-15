IPL News

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of Lucknow Super Giants match, Curran to lead Punjab Kings

IPL 2023: Dhawan, who leads the batting charts in the season, will be replaced by Sam Curran as the stand-in captain against LSG on Saturday.

CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 18:56 IST
15 April, 2023
Punjab Kings’ captain Shikhar Dhawan talks with Sam Curran during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings’ captain Shikhar Dhawan talks with Sam Curran during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AP

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of his side’s IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Dhawan, who leads the batting charts in the tournament, will be replaced by Sam Curran as the stand-in captain against LSG.

The 37-year-old Dhawan is reportedly suffering from a shoulder niggle. Dhawan has been PBKS’s bright spot with the bat, recording 233 runs in four innings with two fifties.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Curran will be marking his captaincy debut in the IPL. PBKS has registered two wins and as many losses from four outings so far this season.

