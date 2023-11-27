Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain after Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians

Shubman Gill has been appointed captain of the Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians ahead of this year’s IPL auction.

Gill has had a stellar year, tallying 2118 runs so far from 45 matches across formats, in which he has hit seven centuries and 10 fifties. His average is a stunning 50.42 for the year.

Gill said on the announcement: “I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket.”

He has been instrumental in GT’s success since its introduction in the IPL. Last season, he smacked a 60-ball 129 against Mumbai Indians, the highest by a batter in the IPL playoffs, bettering Virender Sehwag’s 122 for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Chennai Super Kings in 2014.

It was also the third-highest score in a T20 playoffs game, behind Chris Gayle’s 146 for Rangpur Riders in 2017 and Tamim Iqbal’s 141 for Comilla Victorians in 2019.

Gill also scored three centuries in the last IPL. Only Virat Kohli (2016) and Jos Buttler (2022) had more in a single IPL season, scoring four each.