Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara emphasises need to finish games after loss vs Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara felt his team needed ace finishers like Rahul Tewatia and David Miller in its ranks after suffering a 14-run defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Speaking to the media on Tuesday night, Lara said, “The pitch was a 170-run pitch. It spun a little bit and was slow. 190 was a decent score. We tried to stay in the game but lost wickets consistently throughout the chase. It was a good opportunity to learn. MI, and we were coming from back-to-back wins. I felt they played better cricket and came on top.”

On losing wickets at regular intervals, Lara said, “Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and (Mayank) Markande batting at 10 and 11, we felt we were always in with a chance. Losing wickets is always a setback. The new batter takes a couple of balls to get in. You want to ensure the right batter gets an opportunity to score big”.

On Umran Malik’s absence, Lara said they felt the pitch had a bit of a turn. “We had a lot of options. In bowling first, it was tricky. We want to save impact players for batting second. We played the best team given the pitch and the opposition team,” he said.

“We bowled pretty well in the PowerPlay. I didn’t see a problem there. They lost Rohit (Sharma) somewhere in the fifth over. But we lost [Harry Brook] in the second over. That was a setback. In the last two wins, we bowled well in PowerPlays,” Lara said.

“We need to understand and calculate the bowling options. We have been working on that a lot.

“We have lost two wickets in PowerPlay in all the games. That means we are trying to play a catch-up game. We need to improve in that area.”