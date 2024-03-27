MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match on Wednesday.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 10:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins celebrates the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer , during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins celebrates the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer , during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins celebrates the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer , during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face each other in search of their first win in Indian Premier league (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.

SRH vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 21
Gujarat Titans won: 9
Mumbai Indians won: 11
Tied: 1
Last result: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets (2023)
SRH vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
Matches played: 8
SRH wins: 4
MI wins: 4
Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs (2023)
SRH OVERALL IPL RECORD AT RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
Matches played: 30
SRH wins: 20
SRH losses: 10
Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets (2023)
Sunrisers Hyderabad highest score: 231/2 (20) vs RCB (2019)
Sunrisers Hyderabad lowest score: 96 (17.4 overs) vs MI (2019)

MOST RUNS IN SRH VS MI IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
David Warner (SRH) 12 524 58.22 139.73 90*
Shikhar Dhawan (SRH) 12 436 48.44 132.92 82*
Kieron Pollard (MI) 16 431 43.10 146.59 78

MOST WICKETS IN SRH VS MI IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 14 19 6.68 19.00 3/21
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 13 16 7.19 22.18 3/24
Lasith Malinga (MI) 9 13 7.40 19.92 4/23

