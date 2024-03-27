SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face each other in search of their first win in Indian Premier league (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.
SRH vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
SRH vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
SRH OVERALL IPL RECORD AT RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN SRH VS MI IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|David Warner (SRH)
|12
|524
|58.22
|139.73
|90*
|Shikhar Dhawan (SRH)
|12
|436
|48.44
|132.92
|82*
|Kieron Pollard (MI)
|16
|431
|43.10
|146.59
|78
MOST WICKETS IN SRH VS MI IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|14
|19
|6.68
|19.00
|3/21
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|13
|16
|7.19
|22.18
|3/24
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|9
|13
|7.40
|19.92
|4/23
