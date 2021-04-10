Suresh Raina slams 36-ball 54 on CSK return in IPL 2021

Suresh Raina returned to action in style with a quickfire 50 off 32 in Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) IPL 2021 opener against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Saturday.

He reached the landmark with a maximum off Marcus Stoinis. Raina walked in at No. 4 and struck two sixes off Amit Mishra - launching the googly over the sightscreen before thumping a loopy leg-break into the second tier beyond square leg. He was run out for 56, having hit three fours and four sixes.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 LIVE Cricket Score: Raina run out for 54

The 34-year old had opted out of the 2020 season due to personal reasons. He had retired from international cricket in 2020, but the Super Kings retained him ahead of the IPL auction this year. Raina warmed up for the IPL by representing Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, finishing with one half-century in five outings.