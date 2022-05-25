Who is Rajat Patidar, who smashed 100 off 49 balls vs LSG in Eliminator at Eden Gardens

Rajat Patidar struck RCB's first hundred of IPL 2022 - and his first in T20 cricket - in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Patidar reached the three-figure mark, his first in T20s, with a six off Mohsin Khan in the 18th over.

Patidar was severe on Ravi Bishnoi, clobbering him for 26 in his last over with three sixes and two fours. He got a reprieve when Deepak Hooda dropped a simple chance at deep midwicket off Bishnoi's bowling.

RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Patidar smashes century off 49 balls as Bangalore eyes big finish against Lucknow

Earlier, Patidar also got stuck into Krunal Pandya in the last over of the PowerPlay, taking 19 off him with three fours and a six.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had roped in Patidar as replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of IPL 2022.

Patidar, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket was part of the Royal Challengers set-up last year after being picked up at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the auction. He played in four matches, where he scored 71 runs at an average of 17.75 and a strike rate of 114.52.