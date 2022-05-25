RCB vs LSG Live IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Lucknow Super Giants in must-win Eliminator; toss at 7:00 PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - IPL 2022 TOSS HISTORY TOSSES WON: 8 TOSSES LOST: 6 MATCHES WON AFTER WINNING TOSS: 4/8 MATCHES WON AFTER LOSING TOSS: 4/6 RCB vs GT - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB WON BY EIGHT WICKETS RCB VS PBKS - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 54 RUNS RCB VS SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 67 RUNS RCB VS CSK - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 13 RUNS RCB VS GT - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY SIX WICKETS RCB VS RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 29 RUNS RCB VS SRH - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY NINE WICKETS RCB VS LSG - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 18 RUNS RCB VS DC - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 16 RUNS RCB VS CSK - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 23 RUNS RCB VS MI - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY SEVEN WICKETS RCB VS RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY FOUR WICKETS RCB VS KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY THREE WICKETS RCB VS PBKS - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY FIVE WICKETS

RCB - ROAD TO IPL 2022 PLAYOFFS (M: 14; W: 8; L: 6) Beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets (PoTM: Virat Kohli) Lost to Punjab Kings by 54 runs (PoTM: Jonny Bairstow) Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs (PoTM: Wanindu Hasaranga) Beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs (PoTM: Harshal Patel) Lost to Gujarat Titans by six wickets (PoTM: Rahul Tewatia) Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 29 runs (PoTM: Riyan Parag) Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by nine wickets (PoTM: Marco Jansen) Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs (PoTM: Faf du Plessis) Beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs (PoTM: Dinesh Karthik) Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs (PoTM: Shivam Dube) Beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets (PoTM: Anuj Rawat) Beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets (PoTM: Dinesh Karthik) Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets (PoTM: Wanindu Hasaranga) Lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets (PoTM: Faf du Plessis)

LSG - ROAD TO IPL 2022 PLAYOFFS (M: 14; W: 9; L:5) Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 runs (PoTM: Quinton de Kock) Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 24 runs (PoTM: Trent Boult) Lost to Gujarat Titans by 62 runs (PoTM: Shubman Gill) Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs (PoTM: Avesh Khan) Beat Delhi Capitals by six runs (PoTM: Mohsin Khan) Beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs (PoTM: Krunal Pandya) Beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs (PoTM: KL Rahul) Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 18 runs (PoTM: Faf du Plessis) Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs (PoTM: KL Rahul) Lost to Rajasthan Royals by three runs (PoTM: Yuzvendra Chahal) Beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets (PoTM: Quinton de Kock) Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs (PoTM: Avesh Khan) Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets (PoTM: Evin Lewis) Lost to Gujarat Titans by five wickets (PoTM: Mohammed Shami)

MATCH PREVIEW

Lucknow Super Giants has emerged as a force in its debut season in the Indian Premier League and will be keen to carry the momentum when it faces Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

Super Giants, who narrowly missed out on a Qualifier 1 berth, will be eager to achieve the twin targets of avenging its defeat to Royal Challengers in the group stage and staying alive in the tournament.

Guided by mentor Gautam Gambhir and coach Andy Flower, Super Giants has used its trademark aggression to notch up some sensational wins.

Captain K.L. Rahul, who is second on the scorers list with 537 runs (including two hundreds), and Quinton de Kock, who blasted a breathtaking unbeaten 140 in the last match, are in super touch. Deepak Hooda is an asset, while all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis are known for making valuable contributions.

The Super Giants attack — comprising Avesh Khan (17 wickets), Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi — has the potential to disturb any batting order.

Royal Challengers, who made it to the playoffs for the third consecutive season after Mumbai Indians ousted Delhi Capitals, were troubled by inconsistency in the middle phase. Nevertheless, they have the potential to beat the best.

While skipper Faf du Plessis (443 runs) has gathered the majority of RCB’s runs, Virat Kohli has contributed 309 in a subdued season. Dinesh Karthik has impressed with his magnificent re-emergence as a finisher.

Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed’s all-round skills give the team flexibility.

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (overall second with 24 scalps) has served Royal Challengers well. Pacers Harshal Patel (18 wickets) and Josh Hazelwood (15) have shone brightly even as Mohammed Siraj has impressed occasionally.

Royal Challengers will try to make the most of its lucky break in order to finish the season on a high.

RCB VS LSG FULL SQUADS Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmad, Anuj Rawat (wk), Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Rajat Patidar*, David Willey. *Rajat Patidar replaced Luvnith Sisodia. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye*, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav. *Andrew Tye replaced Mark Wood.

