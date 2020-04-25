Yuvraj Singh: Cricket should resume only when COVID-19 is eradicated

Cricket to resume only when the world becomes COVD-19 free, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has said.

“My personal opinion is that first we need to defend our countries, the world from coronavirus,” Yuvraj said at ‘The Doosra’ podcast on BBC.

“It needs to be completely eradicated or come down 90-95 per cent because if it keeps on increasing the players will be afraid to come out to the path, go to the field, go to the dressing rooms or changing rooms,” he added.

The 2011 World Cup hero pointed out a player already has to deal with intense pressure while on the field and the fear of the virus will make it difficult for players. “Already as a player, when you are representing you country, club, you are under a lot of pressure. You don’t want the fear of coronavirus around you while playing.

“Like when you are putting on your gloves, you are sweating, you are batting and you want to eat a banana but some other guy is holding the banana and you ‘I think I don’t want to eat that banana’,” Yuvraj said.

“You don’t want those questions in your head while playing. You need to concentrate on the ball, etc. That’s my opinion. The world can feel free to discuss on that,” he added.