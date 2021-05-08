Videos Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble Chris Morris discusses his IPL 2021 stint, waking up to the extend of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, lending a hand to the country's fight and more. Shayan Acharya 08 May, 2021 15:13 IST Shayan Acharya 08 May, 2021 15:13 IST Rajasthan Royals' Chris Morris speaks about the IPL 2021 bubble, COVID-19 fears and what spurred the Royals to participate in relief efforts and the emerging travel bans that have left players in limbo. Note: this interview was recorded before the league was suspended RELATED - Morris reveals scenes inside hotel after COVID-19 breached IPL bio-bubble - IPL 2021 organisers may have tweaked few things: Cummins - IPL 2021: How to send the overseas players home? - Andrew Tye says left IPL to avoid being "locked out"; claims definite COVID concerns among Aussies - ACA tells Australian players to do homework before signing up for overseas duty in COVID era Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Match 30: Head-to-head record, stats and players to watch out for Fleming: We just could not shut down Pollard Pollard: Match-winning knock against teams like CSK stuff people will speak about More Videos IPL 2021: Important that we don't lose confidence or patience, says Bayliss Fleming: Changes around attitude reason for CSK's turnaround IPL 2021 DC vs KKR Match 25: Head-to-head record, highest run-getter, top wicket-taker Kane Williamson: I am getting tired of coming second in Super Overs IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Match 21: Head-to-head record, highest run-getter, top wicket-taker IPL 2021: COVID-19 crisis difficult to comprehend, says Chris Morris IPL 2021: Ferguson will push for selection, says Hussey IPL 2021 SRH vs DC: Match 20 - Head-to-head record, highest run-getter, top wicket-taker