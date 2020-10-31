Videos

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: Sandeep, Holder lift Sunriers Hyderabad to fourth

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 review: A complete bowling display from Sunrisers Hyderabad lifted the side to fourth on the table after a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Sharjah 31 October, 2020 23:19 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Sharjah 31 October, 2020 23:19 IST
IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2020: DC vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR - form guide, rivalry, preview
MS Dhoni vs Eoin Morgan
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 highlights: Ruturaj Gaikwad helps Chennai beat KKR, MI qualifies for playoffs
 More Videos
IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for
MI vs RCB
MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Suryakumar, Bumrah help Mumbai put Bangalore to sword
IPL 2020: MI vs RCB- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
David Warner and Shreyas Iyer
SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Saha, Warner, Rashid keep Sunrisers' Playoffs hopes alive
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 highlights: Mandeep, Gayle fifties help Punjab beat Kolkata
IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for
IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for
KXIP vs SRH
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: Jordan, Arshdeep help Punjab beat Hyderabad