Videos RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: Sandeep, Holder lift Sunriers Hyderabad to fourth SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 review: A complete bowling display from Sunrisers Hyderabad lifted the side to fourth on the table after a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team Sportstar Sharjah 31 October, 2020 23:19 IST Team Sportstar Sharjah 31 October, 2020 23:19 IST IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020: DC vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR - form guide, rivalry, preview CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 highlights: Ruturaj Gaikwad helps Chennai beat KKR, MI qualifies for playoffs More Videos IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Suryakumar, Bumrah help Mumbai put Bangalore to sword IPL 2020: MI vs RCB- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Saha, Warner, Rashid keep Sunrisers' Playoffs hopes alive KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 highlights: Mandeep, Gayle fifties help Punjab beat Kolkata IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: Jordan, Arshdeep help Punjab beat Hyderabad