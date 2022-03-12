Rajasthan Royals have the team to win IPL: Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal believes Rajasthan Royals has the team to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

“I’m really looking forward to this season with great confidence and hope,” said Jaiswal, one of the three players retained by the Jaipur-based franchise. “We have managed to create a team that has everything in it to win the trophy.”

The 20-year-old said it was a balanced side. “We’ve got a team which can produce performances on the field, but the most important thing for us right now is to start well and create momentum for ourselves,” said Jaiswal, who had a good outing at the last IPL, with 249 runs from 10 innings (strike-rate 148.21, average 24.90).

He hopes to take his form into the new season. “I think everything comes down to how I prepare myself off the field,” he said.

“Even when I’m not playing any matches, I’m still trying to utilize my time to work on how I can get better during games. I’ve spent a lot of time in the nets and in the gym to improve on various aspects whether it’s fitness or batting technique.”

The Royals opens its campaign with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Pune on March 29.