IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah released from squad; KL Rahul ruled out due to injury

India will be without pace ace Jasprit Bumrah for the side’s fourth Test against England, set to happen in Ranchi, from Friday, confirmed BCCI in a press release.

BCCI also added that middle-order batter KL Rahul will continue to be unavailable due to an injury sustained in the first Test of the series. The 31-year-old’s participation in the final Test in Dharamsala is again subject to a fitness test.

Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot, has joined the squad in Ranchi.

Bumrah, who is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 17 scalps, is likely to return to the side for the final Test.

India currently leads the series 2-1, having bounced back from a morale-sapping defeat in the opener in Hyderabad.

India took the series lead, in the third match in Rajkot, by registering its biggest Test win (by runs).

India’s updated squad for the 4th Test Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.