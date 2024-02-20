MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah released from squad; KL Rahul ruled out due to injury

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was released from the Indian squad for the side’s fourth Test against England, set to happen in Ranchi, from Friday.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 22:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jasprit Bumrah of India during day two of the 3rd Test Match between India and England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Jasprit Bumrah of India during day two of the 3rd Test Match between India and England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah of India during day two of the 3rd Test Match between India and England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India will be without pace ace Jasprit Bumrah for the side’s fourth Test against England, set to happen in Ranchi, from Friday, confirmed BCCI in a press release.

BCCI also added that middle-order batter KL Rahul will continue to be unavailable due to an injury sustained in the first Test of the series. The 31-year-old’s participation in the final Test in Dharamsala is again subject to a fitness test.

Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot, has joined the squad in Ranchi.

Bumrah, who is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 17 scalps, is likely to return to the side for the final Test.

India currently leads the series 2-1, having bounced back from a morale-sapping defeat in the opener in Hyderabad.

India took the series lead, in the third match in Rajkot, by registering its biggest Test win (by runs).

India’s updated squad for the 4th Test
Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

Related Topics

Jasprit Bumrah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah released from squad; KL Rahul ruled out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. PVL 2024: Chennai Blitz gets winning momentum back, thrashes Kochi Blue Spikers
    Netra V
  3. Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has successful right wrist surgery
    AP
  4. Milan forward Rafael Leao latest victim of racial abuse in Italian football
    AP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube out of Mumbai’s squad for quaterfinal against Baroda
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah released from squad; KL Rahul ruled out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chappell urges Root to play his natural game and drop Bazball philosophy
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hyderabad clinches five-wicket win against Meghalaya in Plate Group final
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. NZ vs AUS: Underdog New Zealand vows to fight in T20I series with Australia
    AFP
  5. England coach McCullum backs struggling Bairstow to come good
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah released from squad; KL Rahul ruled out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. PVL 2024: Chennai Blitz gets winning momentum back, thrashes Kochi Blue Spikers
    Netra V
  3. Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has successful right wrist surgery
    AP
  4. Milan forward Rafael Leao latest victim of racial abuse in Italian football
    AP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube out of Mumbai’s squad for quaterfinal against Baroda
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment