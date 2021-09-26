AUSW vs INDW, 3rd ODI: Wanted to stand up as a senior, says Jhulan Goswami

India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami said she was glad to stand up for her side in the third women's One-Day International against Australia on Sunday, after a narrow defeat two days ago.

Goswami returned with figures of 3 for 37 from her 10 overs and also had a cameo with the bat, hitting the winning runs for a thrilling win.

REPORT - Two-wicket win

"We were just trying to stay there and finish the game. On Friday, it was difficult for bowlers, and today as the senior bowler, I wanted to stand up and use the new ball well," Goswami said.

"I knew I could get breakthroughs. That was what I did. It's important to give your best in the field, take positives and that's what I want to do as a senior.

"Lots of soreness in my body having played back-to-back games, need time to recover, but we're looking forward to being a part of the first-ever pink-ball Test," she added.

India captain Mithali Raj was happy her side ended Australia's 26-match winning streak.

"We are very happy. I was just telling the girls, Australia's winning streak started against India in India in 2018 so now we are the ones who broke that streak," she said.

"It's good to have some depth in the batting order. Deepti scoring runs and of course, Yastika's partnership with Shafali was very important. And Sneh Rana's cameo was very important for the team.

"I think the last game gave us confidence going into today's encounter (in terms of putting a score on the board)," she added.

Australia captain Meg Lanning said her side had chances to win the match but could not take them at important moments. "Credit to India. I thought they came out really well with the ball and kept fighting with the bat so they deserved to win," she said.