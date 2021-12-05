Jolly Rovers honoured during annual TNCA awards

The 89th annual day function of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) was held here on Sunday. Siva V. Meyyanathan, Honorable Minister for Environment, Pollution Control, Youth Welfare & Sports Development, Tamil Nadu, gave away the trophies to the winners of the 2019-20 league season.



Ms. Rupa Gurunath, President, TNCA, welcomed the gathering while R.S. Raamasamy, Secretary, TNCA, presented the annual report chronicling the achievements of the association, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali triumphs in successive years.



In his special address, the minister congratulated the association for promoting the game and taking it to all parts of the State.



“T. Natarajan came from a small town near Salem and went on to play for the country in all formats of the game, thanks to the TNCA,” said Meyyanathan.



Jolly Rovers received the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield for winning the TNCA first division title for the 2019-20 season which was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and completed earlier this year.



The award winners:



Rajah of Palayampatti Shield (First division): Winner: Jolly Rovers; Runner-up: Vijay CC.



C.P. Johnstone Shield (Second division, Elite): Winner: UFCC (T. Nagar); Runner-up: IOB; Second division: Plate: Winner: Crombest RC; Runner-up: Southern Railway Institute.



C.R. Pattabhiraman Shield (Third division, overall): Winner: Egmore RC; Runner-up: Sea Hawks; C.R. Rangachari Shield (Third division A zone): Winner: Egmore RC; Runner-up: Jupiter SC; G. Parthasarathy Shield (Third division B zone): Winner: Sea Hawks; Runner-up: Bunts CC.



Bishop Waller Shield (Fourth division, overall): Winner: Park Town RC; Runner-up: Sumangali Homes; N. Kannayiram Shield (Fourth division A zone): Winner: Park Town RC; Runner-up: Prithvi CC; A.G. Kripal Singh Shield (Fourth division B zone): Winner: Sridhar CC; Runner-up: Komaleswarar CC; K.S. Kannan Shield (4th division, C zone): Winner: Sounder CC; Runner-up: Madras Emmanuel; Fourth division D zone: Winner: Sumangali Homes; Runner-up: Venkateswara CC.



Dr. P. Subbarayan Shield (Fifth division, overall): Winner: Kumbhat CC; Runner-up: Venkat CC; P. Ananda Rau Shield (Fifth division A zone): Winner: Kamyuth Club; Runner-up: Vepery CC; V.P. Raghavan Shield (Fifth division B zone): Winner: Young Men’s CC; Runner-up: Tangedco; M.V. Kasturirangan Shield (Fifth division, C zone): Winner: ICI Sports & RC; Runner-up: Eccentrics CC; S. Annadurai Shield (Fifth division D zone): Winner: Kumbhat CC; Runner-up: Lusuraj CC; Fifth division E zone: Winner: Venkat CC; Runner-up: Comrades CC.



P.V.H. Babu Shield (Sixth division, overall): Winner: Madras Indians CC; Runner-up: Universal RC; T.K.N. Babu Shield (Sixth division A zone): Winner: B&C Mills: Runner-up: Madras Indians; P.C. Ramudu Shield (Sixth division B zone): Winner: Amar CC; Runner-up: Universal.