Justin Langer on India-Australia rivalry, Kohli and Lyon vs Ashwin

Australia's coach Justin Langer on Tuesday hailed the compelling rivalry between India and Australia, while explaining why it has always held the allure, and given the best games.

"This is a great series, a great rivalry that has been built up for a long time between Australia and India... a great rivalry for world cricket I think," Langer said at a virtual media interaction on Tuesday.



READ: Gavaskar, Border pick Gill over Shaw; Pant over Saha for first Test

Mount Everest

Langer alluded to the 2-1 Test series win against India in their backyard in 2004 as a watershed moment in his playing career.

"I've said many times, beating India in India in 2004 was Mt Everest of my career because we knew how hard it was!" Langer said. "In the past, India has found it hard to win over here (Australia). I guess I've never heard Virat (Kohli) say it but beating us over here last time... (2018-19) - these moments are very important in each of our cricket, whether as individuals or as a collective experience."

Langer credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for promoting a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship among the players. "I also love the way the game is played. No one can argue that it wasn't exciting cricket (during the limited-overs leg), but it was played in the right spirit through the ODIs and T20s and I hope that remains.

"We will play tough cricket but in the spirit, it's meant to be played. That's one of the benefits of the IPL, I think. The guys get to know each other. There's a good relationship... All things said, I can't wait... Bring it on, Thursday!"



The Virat showdown

The Adelaide game, the first of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will be the first time India is playing a pink-ball Test away from home. India’s only previous pink-ball Test was against Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2019.

It will also be the only time India captain Virat Kohli will play Test cricket Down Under this summer as he will return home after the first Test ends on December 21 to attend the birth of his first child.

Asked about Australia's plans to approach Kohli, the batsman, and engage him if he gets fired up, Langer said, "What we talk about is how to get Virat out. He is such a great player, we don't talk about whether we taunt him or not. That's rubbish... We play on the skill, not on emotions, at least we try to," Langer said.



READ: India vs Australia in Tests Bowling records: Most wickets, best bowling figures and most catches

Great respect

"He is a great player and an equally great leader. I have got so much respect for him but we are going to be really well planned for him because we know how important he is for India as a leader and as a batsman. So, we will have our plans in place. The next trick is to execute them, hopefully, keep him out of the game with his runs. At the end of the day, that's where he is going to have the biggest impact. We've seen a lot of him now, and he has seen a lot of us too.

"So it'll be an amazing contest. It's almost mouthwatering for cricket lovers to see Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, James Pattinson or Nathan Lyon bowling to Virat Kohli... I can't wait. Just like Bumrah and Shami bowling to our batters. It's going to be a great contest come Thursday."





Langer also weighed in on the lead spinners from both camps, Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin, and the kind of impact they could have on the match when all the talk has been focussed on the tearaway quicks of India and Australia leading into Adelaide.

"They are both world-class offspinners. Nathan Lyon is incredibly important to our team, I can't talk for India, but Lyon is coming up to his 100th Test match. We know the kind of impact he has had on the current Indian team. I think he has dismissed them more than any other player from our team (sic). So, we are very fortunate to have him as part of our XI," Langer said.



Lyon is currently 10 wickets short of becoming only the sixth spinner in the world to go past the 400-wicket mark in Test cricket. Meanwhile, his Indian counterpart Ashwin has started in the XI in the last three tours outside Asia and has 365 wickets against his name.



READ: Nathan Lyon: This is the closest Australian team I’ve been a part of

"It'll be up to our batters to have plans against each of their bowlers. Ravi (Ashwin) is no different. He is a gun. But be assured our guys have hopefully learnt from two years ago.

"We talk about constantly improving and learning. They'll have their plans in place... Whether you are a left or a right harder, everyone will play it differently. We are lucky to have an experienced batting line up now. By the time they walk out to the middle, as a coach, I'll be very hopeful they will have plans in place."