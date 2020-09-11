Cricket Cricket Pietersen on CSA crisis: This horror show is finishing cricket CSA has been plunged into crisis following a damning report on conduct within the organisation that led to the dismissal of chief executive Thabang Moroe. PTI London 11 September, 2020 22:08 IST Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen expressed his views after Cricket South Africa plunged into crisis. (File Photo) - REUTERS PTI London 11 September, 2020 22:08 IST Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has likened the crisis in South African cricket to a “horror show” that is finishing the sport in that country.South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has asked Cricket South Africa’s board to step aside as it investigates “many instances of maladministration and malpractice” in the organisation.SASCOC’s action, which means that there is no one to run daily affairs of CSA, is another setback to the board which is in the middle of administrative chaos and facing allegations of corruption and racial discrimination. Cricket South Africa board asked to step aside Taking to Twitter, the South African-born Pietersen wrote, “Goodness me! What’s happening to cricket in SA is catastrophic.”CSA has, among others, former skipper Graeme Smith at the helm of affairs, and Pietersen felt bad for them.“I feel so sorry for the many amazing people that work in that organisation and to all the players that are suffering at the hands of this disaster. Sport unites SA! This horror show is finishing cricket.”CSA’ former CEO Thabang Monroe was fired last month following the findings of a forensic report that revealed “acts of serious misconduct“.Acting CEO Jacques Faul and president Chris Nenzani resigned last month with Kugandrie Govender replacing Faul.Country’s elite players have also criticised CSA for postponing its AGM scheduled for September 5.International Cricket Council (ICC) may seek clarifications from the CSA as SASCOC’s action could also be seen as government interference. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos