Cricket Cricket Key issues to be discussed in IPL Governing Council meet on December 3 With the BCCI yet to issue a letter of intent to CVC Sports - who bagged the Ahmedabad franchise - the Governing Council is expected to address the issue. Shayan Acharya 29 November, 2021 21:41 IST The IPL media rights tender issue will also be discussed. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - VIVEK BENDRE The Indian Premier League (IPL)'s Governing Council will meet in Kolkata on December 3 to discuss some key issues.With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet to issue a letter of intent to CVC Sports - who bagged the Ahmedabad franchise - the Governing Council is expected to address the issue. An independent committee is set to be formed to look into the allegations of investment in a UK betting firm, and it is believed that the Governing Council will take up the matter in the meeting and come with a decision. The IPL media rights tender issue will also be discussed.With the BCCI AGM scheduled the next day, it is believed that Brijesh Patel and Khairul Jamal Majumdar would be re-elected. It is believed that only those two have filed the nomination for the GC membership. The other member Pragyan Ojha - who is the representative of ICA - will continue.The seven-member Governing Council comprises two office-bearers - secretary and treasurer, CEO, one representative from ICA, a nominee of the CAG and two members elected in the AGM.