Key issues to be discussed in IPL Governing Council meet on December 3

The Indian Premier League (IPL)’s Governing Council will meet in Kolkata on December 3 to discuss some key issues.

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet to issue a letter of intent to CVC Sports - who bagged the Ahmedabad franchise - the Governing Council is expected to address the issue. An independent committee is set to be formed to look into the allegations of investment in a UK betting firm, and it is believed that the Governing Council will take up the matter in the meeting and come with a decision. The IPL media rights tender issue will also be discussed.

With the BCCI AGM scheduled the next day, it is believed that Brijesh Patel and Khairul Jamal Majumdar would be re-elected. It is believed that only those two have filed the nomination for the GC membership. The other member Pragyan Ojha - who is the representative of ICA - will continue.

The seven-member Governing Council comprises two office-bearers - secretary and treasurer, CEO, one representative from ICA, a nominee of the CAG and two members elected in the AGM.