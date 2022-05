KSCA awards top performers, teams from last three seasons

The top performers and teams from across the State were honoured at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) annual awards function at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.



KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon stated that Karnataka is a preferred destination when it comes to hosting matches. “The BCCI does not look beyond Karnataka and Bengaluru when it comes to hosting matches. This

is especially true for Bengaluru, which is the only city in the country to have five First-Class grounds,” Santosh said.



Santosh made special mention of the grounds persons, who worked tirelessly through tough conditions. “The biggest challenge we faced was the upkeep of our grounds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our grounds persons were up to the challenge. We must thank them for risking their lives and working on our grounds," Santosh said.



The awardees:



2021-22:



Inter-Club tournament:



U-14:

Highest Run Getter: Atharv Malviya (Vultures)

Highest Wicket Taker: Bhuvan Shivkumar (Vultures)

Winner: Dooravani Cricketers (1)



U-16:

Highest Run Getter: M.B. Shivam (Swastic Union 2)

Highest Wicket Taker: K.P. Karthikeya (Vultures)

Winner: Swastic Union 2



U-19:

Highest Run Getter: P. Dhruv (Vijaya)

Highest Wicket Taker: Dheeraj Gowda (Century Cricketers)

Winner: Vijaya CC



Inter-zonal tournament:

U-16:

Highest Run Getter: Ravi Kairav (Vice President’s XI)

Highest Wicket Taker: Pranav Aswath (President’s XI)



U-19:

Highest Run Getter: Vijaya Raj (Raichur Zone)

Highest Wicket Taker: Sufiyan Sharief (Bangalore City XI)



U-25 S.A. Srinivasan Memorial tournament:

Highest Run Getter: L.R. Chethan (Mysore Zone)

Highest Wicket Taker: Rohith Kumar (Dharwad Zone)



League:



Group I, V Division:

Highest Run Getter: M.B. Basavaraj (Seshadripuram PUC)

Highest Wicket Taker: Prathap (Jaidur Cricketers)

Winner: Lions CC



Group I, IV Division:

Highest Run Getter: Naveen Shankara (Duleep Cricketers)

Highest Wicket Taker: Pradeep Kumar (Sparklers)

Winner: Vikram CC



Group I, III Division:

Highest Run Getter: K. Gagandeep (Hanumanthnagar)

Highest Wicket Taker: B. Vineeth (Dooravani Cricketers 1)

Winner: Hanumanthnagar CC



Group I, II Division:

Highest Run Getter: Kruthik Krishna (Jawahar 1)

Highest Wicket Taker: Aditya Mani (Herons)

Winner: Jawahar SC 1



Group I, I Division:

Highest Run Getter: Mohammed Aqib (Modern)

Highest Wicket Taker: Shreyas Gopal (Swastic Union 1)

Winner: Rajajinagar Cricketers



Inter-Club T20 tournament:

Highest Run Getter: B.R. Sharath (Mount Joy)

Highest Wicket Taker: Nischith Rao (Rajajinagar Cricketers)

Winner: Social Cricketers



Special awards:

BCCI - Under-19 Women’s One Day Trophy:

Highest Run Getter: G.R. Prerana

Highest Wicket Taker: Chandasi Krishnamurthy



BCCI - Senior Women’s One Day Trophy:

Highest Run Getter: Vrinda Dinesh

Highest Wicket Taker: V. Chandu



BCCI - Senior Women’s T-20 Trophy:

Highest Run Getter: Shubha Satheesh

Highest Wicket Taker: V. Chandu



BCCI - Under-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy (One Day):

Highest Run Getter: Aneeshwar Gautam

Highest Wicket Taker: Dhanush Gowda



BCCI - Under-19 Men’s Cooch-Behar Trophy (Multi Day):

Highest Run Getter: Vishal Onat

Highest Wicket Taker: K. Shashikumar



BCCI – Under 25 Men’s One Day Trophy:

Highest Run Getter: K.V. Aneesh

Highest Wicket Taker: M. Venkatesh



BCCI - Under-25 Men’s Col.C.K. Nayudu Trophy (Multi Day):

Highest Run Getter: Kishan Bedare

Highest Wicket Taker: Rohit Kumar



BCCI - Vijay Hazare Trophy:

Highest Run Getter: R. Samarth

Highest Wicket Taker: Pravin Dubey



BCCI - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy:

Highest Run Getter: Manish Pandey

Highest Wicket Taker: K.C. Cariappa



—-

2020-21:



Y.S. Ramaswamy Memorial tournament:

Highest Run Getter: Nihal Ullal (Rajajinagar Cricketers)

Highest Wicket Taker: Vidyadhar Patil (Vijaya)

Winner: Vultures



Inter-Club T20 tournament:

Highest Run Getter: S.M. Rajkumar (Jawahar 1)

Highest Wicket Taker: Kushal Pramesh (The Bangalore Cricketers)

Winner: Vultures



Inter-club tournament:

U-16:

Highest Run Getter: Srujan Nandan (Swastic Union 1)

Highest Wicket Taker: Ansh Aima (Vultures)

Winner: Swastic Union 2



U-19:

Highest Run Getter: R. Smaran (Vultures)

Highest Wicket Taker: Jay Desai (Vijaya)

Winner: Vijaya CC



Under-19 Inter-Zonal tournament:

Highest Run Getter: N.A. Chinmay (Bangalore Zone)

Highest Wicket Taker: K. Gaurav (Moffusil XI)



U-23 S.A. Srinivasan Memorial tournament:

Highest Run Getter: Lochan Appanna (President’s XI)

Highest Wicket Taker: S. Punith (President’s XI)



Special awards:

BCCI - Senior Women’s One Day Trophy:

Highest Run Getter: Shubha Satheesh

Highest Wicket Taker: V. Chandu



BCCI - Vijay Hazare Trophy:

Highest Run Getter: Devdutt Padikkal

Highest Wicket Taker: Prasidh Krishna



BCCI - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy:

Highest Run Getter: Devdutt Padikkal

Highest Wicket Taker: J. Suchith