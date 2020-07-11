Ex-CoA member Lt. Gen. Ravi Thodge passes away aged 64

Vinod Rai has described Lt. General Ravi Thodge, who passed away aged 64 on Friday, as an “excellent asset” of the now-defunct Committee of Administrators. Thodge was appointed by the Supreme Court as the third member of the CoA, which dissolved at the conclusion of its tenure on 23 October 2019.

“Very distressed to learn of his sudden demise. He was an excellent asset in the CoA as he had only the interest of the game at heart. The short time that he was with us he tried to introduce transparency,” Vinod Rai, who was a member of the CoA, told ANI.

“He wanted a thorough revisit of the fund devolution formula as the players are still not compensated adequately. He was professional to the core and objective in his dealings. My deepest condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

Deeply saddened by news of the passing of Lt General Thodge, former CoA member of the BCCI. — Rahul Johri (@RJohri) July 11, 2020

Former BCCI CEO Rahul Johri also condoled the demise of Thodge.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Lt. General Thodge, former CoA member of the BCCI.”

Former CoA member Diana Edulji also condoled the demise of Thodge. She said: “I am shocked to hear the sad news of the passing away of Lt. Gen. Thodge. May his soul rest in peace and God give the family strength to bear this huge loss.”