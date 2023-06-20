Magazine

Maharashtra Premier League: Arshin Kulkarni’s magical all-round show helps Eagle Nashik Titans to win

Kulkarni scored a century before returning figures of 4/21 with the ball, defending six runs off the last over to help his side to a win.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 19:02 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Had it not been for Kulkarni's fearsome hundred (117, 54b, 3x4, 13x6), the Titans would not have been able to pile on a gargantuan 203 for nine
Had it not been for Kulkarni’s fearsome hundred (117, 54b, 3x4, 13x6), the Titans would not have been able to pile on a gargantuan 203 for nine | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.
infoIcon

Had it not been for Kulkarni’s fearsome hundred (117, 54b, 3x4, 13x6), the Titans would not have been able to pile on a gargantuan 203 for nine | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

Arshin Kulkarni, the lanky allrounder, stole the limelight at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium on the outskirts of Pune on Monday night yet again.

Not only did he overshadow the performances of both the captains - Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad - but he was instrumental in Eagle Nashik Titans clinching a thrilling one-run win against Puneri Bappa in the Maharashtra Premier League.

READ MORE: Puneri Bappa cruises to second consecutive win

Had it not been for Kulkarni’s fearsome hundred (117, 54b, 3x4, 13x6), the Titans would not have been able to pile on a gargantuan 203 for nine on Monday night. With Yash Kshirsagar’s aggressive 27-ball 47 and Gaikwad’s 23-ball 50 resulting in the Bappas inching closer to the target, the Titans again looked up to Kulkarni’s right-arm medium pace.

And Kulkarni delivered with a magic spell that read 4-0-21-4. In fact, the promising youngster conceded just four runs in the last over, when Bappa required six runs to win.

No wonder then that Kulkarni walked away with his second player of the match award after the Titans’ third consecutive victory before leaving for Bengaluru for an allrounders’ camp at the National Cricket Academy.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, Kedar Jadhav’s Kolhapur Tuskers returned to winning ways with a facile 26-run against Solapur Royals. Riding on Jadhav (85, 52b, 11x4, 3x6) and Ankeet Bawane’s (63, 47b, 9x4, 2x6) 154-run opening partnership - the highest association of the tournament so far - Tuskers raced to 186 for five.

Jadhav then used his bowlers effectively as Royals put on another lacklustre display. This was the Tuskers’ second win in three games while Royals suffered its third consecutive loss.

Brief scores
Eagle Nashik Titans 203/9 (Arshin Kulkarni 117, Rahul Tripathi 41, Piyush Salvi 3/29, Rohan Damle 2/44) bt Puneri Bappa 202/8 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 50, Yash Kshirsagar 47, Arshin Kulkarni 4/21, Prashant Solanki 2-43) by one run.
Kolhapur Tuskers 186/5 (Kedar Jadhav 85, Ankeet Bawane 63, Prathamesh Gawade 2/54) bt Solapur Royals 160/8 (Pravin Deshetty 53, Atharva Kale 32, Manoj Yadav 3/26) by 26 runs.

