Ruturaj Gaikwad did not open the innings. In fact, the Puneri Bappa walked out to bat only at No. 5 during the side’s run-chase against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings.
Still, with the bowling attack having restricted Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings to a moderate total, the Bappa outfit cruised to its second consecutive win in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) on Sunday night.
After restricting the Kings, led by Gaikwad’s CSK teammate Rajvardhan Hangargekar, to a modest 146 for 8 in 20 overs, opener Pawan Shah’s fifth helped the Puneri Bappa chase it down with 22 balls to spare.
To the delight of a 15,000-plus turnout at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune, skipper Gaikwad’s 29 (18b, 1x4, 2x6s) displayed his prowess while seeing his team home.
Brief scores
Latest on Sportstar
- Bournemouth hires Iraola as coach after O’Neil fired despite keeping team in Premier League
- Maharashtra Premier League: Puneri Bappa cruises to second consecutive win
- Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 240/8 (57 overs); Hazlewood removes Moeen, ENG leads by 247 runs
- IDN 0-2 ARG; Highlights: Romero and Paredes on scoresheet as Messi-less Argentina beat Indonesia
- World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Hasaranga takes six as Sri Lanka beats UAE by 175 runs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE