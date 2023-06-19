Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Maharashtra Premier League: Puneri Bappa cruises to second consecutive win

After restricting the Kings, led by Gaikwad’s CSK teammate Rajvardhan Hangargekar, to a modest 146 for 8 in 20 overs, opener Pawan Shah’s fifth helped the Puneri Bappa chase it down with 22 balls to spare.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 20:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
Pawan Shah of Puneri Bappa was named the Player of the Match.
Pawan Shah of Puneri Bappa was named the Player of the Match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Pawan Shah of Puneri Bappa was named the Player of the Match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ruturaj Gaikwad did not open the innings. In fact, the Puneri Bappa walked out to bat only at No. 5 during the side’s run-chase against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings.

Still, with the bowling attack having restricted Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings to a moderate total, the Bappa outfit cruised to its second consecutive win in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) on Sunday night.

After restricting the Kings, led by Gaikwad’s CSK teammate Rajvardhan Hangargekar, to a modest 146 for 8 in 20 overs, opener Pawan Shah’s fifth helped the Puneri Bappa chase it down with 22 balls to spare.

To the delight of a 15,000-plus turnout at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune, skipper Gaikwad’s 29 (18b, 1x4, 2x6s) displayed his prowess while seeing his team home.

Brief scores
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings 146/8 (Om Bhosale 46, Saurabh Nawale 31, Rohan Damle 2/28, Piyush Salvi 2/36) lost to Puneri Bappa 147/3 in 16.2 overs (Pawan Shah 53, Yash Kshirsagar 35) by 7 wickets.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bournemouth hires Iraola as coach after O’Neil fired despite keeping team in Premier League
    AP
  2. Maharashtra Premier League: Puneri Bappa cruises to second consecutive win
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 240/8 (57 overs); Hazlewood removes Moeen, ENG leads by 247 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IDN 0-2 ARG; Highlights: Romero and Paredes on scoresheet as Messi-less Argentina beat Indonesia
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Hasaranga takes six as Sri Lanka beats UAE by 175 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Maharashtra Premier League: Puneri Bappa cruises to second consecutive win
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Hasaranga takes six as Sri Lanka beats UAE by 175 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI announces women’s and junior cricket committee appointments
    Team Sportstar
  4. Five ways in which India can improve its Test cricket fortunes
    Amol Karhadkar,Ayan Acharya
  5. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 240/8 (57 overs); Hazlewood removes Moeen, ENG leads by 247 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bournemouth hires Iraola as coach after O’Neil fired despite keeping team in Premier League
    AP
  2. Maharashtra Premier League: Puneri Bappa cruises to second consecutive win
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 240/8 (57 overs); Hazlewood removes Moeen, ENG leads by 247 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IDN 0-2 ARG; Highlights: Romero and Paredes on scoresheet as Messi-less Argentina beat Indonesia
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Hasaranga takes six as Sri Lanka beats UAE by 175 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment