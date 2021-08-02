Cricket Cricket Matthew Wade to captain Australia for T20s in Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will captain Australia for the five-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh which begins on Tuesday (August 3) in Dhaka. PTI Melbourne 02 August, 2021 09:31 IST Matthew Wade has played 140 limited-overs internationals for Australia. - Getty Images PTI Melbourne 02 August, 2021 09:31 IST Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will captain Australia for the five-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh which begins on Tuesday (August 3) in Dhaka.Regular captain Aaron Finch left the Australian bio-secure bubble for the team’s tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh, flying home from Barbados to have a minor surgical procedure on his injured right knee.Cricket Australia said on Monday that Finch hopes to be fit for the T20 World Cup in India from October 17 to November 14.ALSO READ - India tour of England, 2021, Test series - All you need to knowAlex Carey took over for Finch in the recent One-Day Internationals against the West Indies, a series which Australia won 2-1. Carey could still play against Bangladesh as a specialist batter, as he did in Australia’s recent T20 4-1 series defeat to the West Indies in St Lucia.Wade has captained extensively at domestic level with Victoria, Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes.The five matches are compressed into less than a week, with other games set for Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and next Monday, all at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.SquadsAustralia: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (captain), Adam Zampa. Travel reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer SanghaBangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Rubel Hossain Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :