Cricket Dhoni retires: the only international captain to win 3 ICC trophies Team Sportstar 15 August, 2020 20:07 IST India did not arrive for the inaugural World T20 in South Africa to great expectations, especially after its disastrous 50-over World Cup campaign in the Caribbean in 2007. But Dhoni, leading India for the first time ever in any format, beat all odds to lift the silverware in Johannesburg beating arch-rival Pakistan by five runs; thus igniting the country's infatuation with the game's shortest format. M.S. Dhoni's achievement of holding aloft the World Cup on April 2 in Mumbai, was the crowning jewel of a career which saw the wicketkeeper-batsman scale unfathomable heights of success. India defeated England by five runs in Edgbaston in June 2013 to claim its second ICC Champions Trophy (having shared the title with Sri Lanka in 2002) and assert its status as the world's best ODI side. The win helped Dhoni complete his collection of ICC silverware as captain, after having won the 2007 WT20 and the 2011 World Cup.