Dhoni retires: the only international captain to win 3 ICC trophies

India did not arrive for the inaugural World T20 in South Africa to great expectations, especially after its disastrous 50-over World Cup campaign in the Caribbean in 2007. But Dhoni, leading India for the first time ever in any format, beat all odds to lift the silverware in Johannesburg beating arch-rival Pakistan by five runs; thus igniting the country's infatuation with the game's shortest format. Photo: getty images

1/3