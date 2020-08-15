Cricket

Dhoni retires, tributes pour in

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, MS Dhoni wrote: "Thanks. Thanks for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Chennai 15 August, 2020 23:35 IST
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's decision to hang up his boots shocked the Internet.   -  PTI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Saturday, announced his retirement from international cricket to bring down the curtain on a career which saw him become the only skipper to win all three major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies — the 2011 World Cup, 2007 World Twenty20 and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni, however, will play for the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the IPL.

Dhoni's decision to hang up his boots shocked the Internet and in no time did the tributes start pouring in for the Ranchi rockstar.

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen of all time, tweeted, saying: "Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni."

 

India skipper Virat Kohli thanked his first captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for all the lessons.



Former Chennai Super Kings teammate and India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted saying he believed Dhoni has "given it all for the country."



Gautam Gambhir, who was the top-scorer in the 2011 World Cup final, having scored 97 runs off 122 balls, said there will be no limit on DRS in the new phase of the former skipper's life.



Former India coach Anil Kumble congratulated Dhoni adding that it was an honour playing alongside him.

 

Virender Sehwag joked about how this is not the kind of independence the cricket lovers in India wanted on August 15.

India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was a part of the commentary panel during the CWC 11 and the voice behind the iconic "Dhoni finishes off in style... a magnificient strike into the crowd..." line tweeted saying the wicketkeeper-batsman leaves behind massive boots to fill.

 

