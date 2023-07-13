MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Baroda ropes in Mukund Parmar as its senior men’s team coach

Karnataka’s S Aravind has been named Baroda’s fast bowling coach, while Rituparna Roy has already taken charge as head coach of their senior women’s team.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 18:14 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
In his playing days, Parmar (left) represented Gujarat in 83 first-class matches within a career span of 19 years and scored 6674 runs in 147 innings.
In his playing days, Parmar (left) represented Gujarat in 83 first-class matches within a career span of 19 years and scored 6674 runs in 147 innings. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu
infoIcon

In his playing days, Parmar (left) represented Gujarat in 83 first-class matches within a career span of 19 years and scored 6674 runs in 147 innings. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

Mukund Parmar has been named the head coach of Baroda’s senior men’s team for the upcoming domestic season.

The decision comes after Amol Muzumdar, who was the first choice for Baroda Cricket Association’s Cricket Advisory Committee, expressed his inability to take up the assignment.

The former Mumbai captain was initially shortlisted for the job by the Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Kiran More. But with Muzumdar set to take over as the head coach of India’s senior women’s team, the CAC met again on Tuesday to finalise a new name.

Three names - Parmar, Connor Williams and Surendra Bhave - were shortlisted by the committee, which also features former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. But in the end, the apex council decided to rope in Parmar.

ALSO READ
TNPL 2023: Redemption for Mukilesh, another crown for Shahrukh and a bright future for Tamil Nadu

Karnataka’s S Aravind has been named Baroda’s fast bowling coach, while Rituparna Roy has already taken charge as head coach of their senior women’s team.

Parmar was the head coach of Gujarat last season and possesses a BCCI Level-3 degree in coaching. He was the head coach of the India U-23 Emerging team for Asian Cricket Council Emerging Cup 2013.

He has worked with several Indian internationals – including Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Kaif, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel.

In his playing days, Parmar represented Gujarat in 83 first-class matches within a career span of 19 years and scored 6674 runs in 147 innings.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mukund Parmar /

Baroda Cricket Association /

Amol Muzumdar /

Irfan Pathan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Baroda ropes in Mukund Parmar as its senior men’s team coach
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Jyothi Yarraji, Aboobacker win gold; Tejaswin claims bronze in Asian Athletics Championships
    PTI
  3. Wimbledon 2023 semifinal LIVE: Svitolina vs Vondrousova starts; Jabeur vs Sabalenka later on
    Team Sportstar
  4. ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Five Indian players to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan certain about Asian Champions Trophy participation
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Baroda ropes in Mukund Parmar as its senior men’s team coach
    Shayan Acharya
  2. ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Five Indian players to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
  3. TNPL 2023: Redemption for Mukilesh, another crown for Shahrukh and a bright future for Tamil Nadu
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023: Pujara overtakes Jaffer in most First-Class runs by Indians
    Team Sportstar
  5. INDW vs BANW 3rd T20I Highlights: Bangladesh gets consolation win in low-scoring thriller
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Baroda ropes in Mukund Parmar as its senior men’s team coach
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Jyothi Yarraji, Aboobacker win gold; Tejaswin claims bronze in Asian Athletics Championships
    PTI
  3. Wimbledon 2023 semifinal LIVE: Svitolina vs Vondrousova starts; Jabeur vs Sabalenka later on
    Team Sportstar
  4. ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Five Indian players to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan certain about Asian Champions Trophy participation
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment