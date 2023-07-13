Baroda ropes in Mukund Parmar as its senior men’s team coach

Mukund Parmar has been named the head coach of Baroda’s senior men’s team for the upcoming domestic season.

The decision comes after Amol Muzumdar, who was the first choice for Baroda Cricket Association’s Cricket Advisory Committee, expressed his inability to take up the assignment.

The former Mumbai captain was initially shortlisted for the job by the Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Kiran More. But with Muzumdar set to take over as the head coach of India’s senior women’s team, the CAC met again on Tuesday to finalise a new name.

Three names - Parmar, Connor Williams and Surendra Bhave - were shortlisted by the committee, which also features former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. But in the end, the apex council decided to rope in Parmar.

Karnataka’s S Aravind has been named Baroda’s fast bowling coach, while Rituparna Roy has already taken charge as head coach of their senior women’s team.

Parmar was the head coach of Gujarat last season and possesses a BCCI Level-3 degree in coaching. He was the head coach of the India U-23 Emerging team for Asian Cricket Council Emerging Cup 2013.

He has worked with several Indian internationals – including Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Kaif, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel.

In his playing days, Parmar represented Gujarat in 83 first-class matches within a career span of 19 years and scored 6674 runs in 147 innings.