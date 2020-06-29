Cricket Cricket Mumbai Cricket Association Apex Council seeks members' consent for ad hoc CIC The Mumbai Cricket Association has requested its members to give their consent to the Apex Council to appoint the ad-hoc Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC). Team Sportstar Mumbai 29 June, 2020 16:03 IST As per the constitution, the CIC takes a call on the appointment of selectors and coaches. (Representational image) - PTI Team Sportstar Mumbai 29 June, 2020 16:03 IST The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has requested its members to give their consent to the Apex Council to appoint the ad-hoc Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).As per the constitution, the CIC takes a call on the appointment of selectors and coaches.In a circular issued by MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and joint secretary, Shahalam Shaikh, the cricket body said, “As per the registered constitution of the Association, appointment of Cricket Improvement Committee is required to be done at the Annual General Meeting.”READ: MCA writes to Maharashtra CM seeking guidelines for resumption of cricketWith the state witnessing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is not possible to conduct the the AGM for now. “The Apex Council would like to obtain your consent through this letter to authorize the Apex Council to appoint an adhoc cricket improvement committee until the AGM,” the circular stated.“The Apex Council would like to request you to send your consent in writing on e-mail on or before 10th July 2020 in order to appoint such an ad-hoc committee,” the cricket body said.It made it clear that incase the clubs fail to give any reply, then they would presume that their consent is given. MCA has 300 plus members, which includes the cricket clubs. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos