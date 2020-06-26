Mumbai Cricket Association writes to Maharashtra CM seeking guidelines for resumption of cricket

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to provide guidelines and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the resumption of cricketing activities in the city.

The cricketing activities have come to a standstill in the city for the last three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. In their letter to the Chief Minister on Friday -- a copy of which is with Sportstar -- MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh have sought guidelines on how to resume the game in the days to come.

READ | Tambe set for CPL move, but needs BCCI's nod to play

“As the governing body for cricket, we've followed all the directions/notifications of the government and will continue to do so in the future. At the same time, we have to understand that there are thousands of players who are anxiously waiting to get back to cricketing activities and pursue their careers. They have been patiently waiting for the pandemic to get over. However, it seems that we have to learn to live with the virus,” the letter stated.

“In these unprecedented times, we request you to kindly provide us some guidelines/standard operating procedures regarding getting back to cricket. We intend to keep all the players well informed so that they follow all the government guidelines. We would greatly appreciate it you could provide us with the necessary directions as to when and how we can resume cricketing activities.”

While some of the state associations have slowly started operating, most of the players are still awaiting guidelines from their respective associations and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In a statement issued last week, the BCCI had made it clear that it is looking at the possible protocols and training would only resume once the situation is absolutely under control.