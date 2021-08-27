Mumbai loses T20 series to Oman in Muscat

Mumbai lost the third T20 in a thrilling finish against Oman on Friday to concede the three-match series 2-1 to the home team.

After being restricted to 135 for seven, Oman overhauled the target with three balls and just one wicket to spare in Muscat.

With 11 runs required off the last over, Mumbai pinned its hopes on Akash Parkar’s medium-pace. Parkar began with a wide that leaked two runs and then, Sandeep Goud smashed him for a six to virtually seal the deal.

With the scores levelled with two balls remaining, Goud’s single sealed the series in favour of Oman, who is preparing for the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Earlier in the day, none of Mumbai’s specialist batsmen could build on their starts. It resulted in them falling short of a par score after being put in to bat. Aakarshit Gomel (34, 29b, 4x4, 1x6) was the top scorer for Mumbai.

After the disappointment of the T20 series, Mumbai will hope to bounce back in the three One-dayers starting Sunday.

Brief scores: Mumbai 135/7 in 20 overs (Aakarshit Gomel 34, Sujit Nayak 25, Aqib Ilyas 3/22) lost to Oman 136/7 in 19.5 overs (Jatinder Singh 46, Sujit Nayak 2/20, Mohit Avasthi 2/24)