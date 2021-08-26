Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shams Mulani guide Mumbai to sweet win

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s (75, 59b, 8x4, 2x6) exploits and captain Shams Mulani’s (3/12) spell at the death helped Mumbai win the second T20 against Oman and keep the three-match series alive.

After losing the series-opener on Tuesday in Muscat, Mumbai rode on opening batsman Jaiswal’s stylish strokeplay to put on 162 for six in its 20 overs after being put in to bat. Mulani then pulled things back with his flat left-arm spin to get Mumbai back in the game.

While Jaiswal didn’t get too much support from the other specialist batsmen, all-rounder Aman Khan’s cameo (31*, 15b, 2x4, 2x6) lifted Mumbai to the 160-mark. Oman finished at 144 for nine, thus handing an 18-run win to Mumbai.

Thanks to opener Jatinder Singh’s fifty, Oman was in sight of sealing the series, needing 58 runs off the last eight overs with eight wickets in hand. But all-rounder Sairaj Patil dismissed Aaquib Ilyas in the next over to turn the tide.

Captain Mulani bowled the 16th and 18th overs, picking three wickets while conceding just two runs to ensure the series gets decided in the third rubber on Sunday.

Brief scores: Mumbai 162/6 in 20 overs (Yashavi Jaiswal 75, Aman Khan 31 n.o., Kaleemullah 2/45) bt Oman 144/9 in 20 overs (Jatinder Singh 51, Zeeshan Maqsood 29, Shams Mulani 3/12, Sujit Nayak 2/10).