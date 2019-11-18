Cricket Cricket Murali Vijay out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with ankle injury Opening batsman Murali Vijay, who has scored 127 runs in six matches this season, will be replaced by left-arm spinner M. Siddharth in the squad. PTI CHENNAI 18 November, 2019 22:32 IST Tamil Nadu's Murali Vijay has made 127 runs in six Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches this season. - VIJAY SONEJI PTI CHENNAI 18 November, 2019 22:32 IST Experienced opener Murali Vijay will miss the Super League and knockout matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be played in Surat from November 21 due to an ankle injury.Vijay has done well in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 overs) and Mushtaq Ali Trophy making 284 runs in eight matches with one century and 127 runs in six matches respectively.He will be replaced by left-arm spinner M. Siddharth in the squad, a press release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association said here.Read: Australian cricketer Emily Smith banned for Instagram post on team line-upThe Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Super League and knockout matches will be held from November 21 to December 1.Siddharth had earlier been part of the squad for the Hazare Trophy which saw Tamil Nadu reach the final.Tamil Nadu chief selector M. Senthilnathan said Siddharth was picked as it was felt there were enough batsmen in the squad and as a back-up spinner.Vijay is out of the knockout phase due to an ankle injury, he added. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.