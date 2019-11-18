Murali Vijay out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with ankle injury

Experienced opener Murali Vijay will miss the Super League and knockout matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be played in Surat from November 21 due to an ankle injury.

Vijay has done well in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 overs) and Mushtaq Ali Trophy making 284 runs in eight matches with one century and 127 runs in six matches respectively.

He will be replaced by left-arm spinner M. Siddharth in the squad, a press release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association said here.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Super League and knockout matches will be held from November 21 to December 1.

Siddharth had earlier been part of the squad for the Hazare Trophy which saw Tamil Nadu reach the final.

Tamil Nadu chief selector M. Senthilnathan said Siddharth was picked as it was felt there were enough batsmen in the squad and as a back-up spinner.

Vijay is out of the knockout phase due to an ankle injury, he added.