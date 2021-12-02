Qasim Akram named Pakistan captain for U-19 World Cup

Young all-rounder Qasim Akram will lead Pakistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup early next year in the West Indies.

"We have identified and selected the players who have the potential to not only deliver the goods in these two events but also have a bright future ahead,” Junior Chief Selector Saleem Jaffer said.

Pakistan has failed to win the ICC U-19 World Cup since it won successive titles in 2003 and 2005/06 with Bangladesh winning the last event early 2020 in South Africa.

Jaffer said the junior selection committee had invited 21 high-performing cricketers born on or after September 1, 2002 for a training camp that is currently underway in Lahore.

Besides the final 15 for both events, the squad also includes two travelling reserves who will be part of the touring party for both tournaments.

The squad includes four players who took part in the preceding U19 World Cup that was played in South Africa in January-February 2020, Pakistan finished third in the event.

Qasim, openers Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Mohammad Shehzad and, middle-order batter Irfan Khan Niazi were the four players to feature in the South Africa event.

Pakistan Shaheens and U-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed will lead the support staff in the World Cup and Asia Cup.