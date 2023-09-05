MagazineBuy Print

Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after 2023 World Cup

The wicketkeeper-batsman made the decision to quit the 50-overs format soon after South Africa announced its team for the World Cup. 

Published : Sep 05, 2023 16:04 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from ODIs. (File Photo)
Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from ODIs. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji | The Hindu
infoIcon

Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from ODIs. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji | The Hindu

Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from One-day International (ODI) cricket following the conclusion of the World Cup 2023 in India. 

The wicketkeeper-batsman made the decision to quit the 50-overs format soon after South Africa announced its team for the World Cup. 

“We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years,” South Africa’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe told Reuters.

“We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20 cricket.”

De Kock’s participation in the white-ball home series against India in December was subject to uncertainty due to his commitments in the Big Bash League, according to a report.

South Africa announces squad for World Cup 2023, Bavuma named skipper

De Kock, who was signed up by the Melbourne Renegades for the BBL, is scheduled to participate in the tournament that overlaps with the India series slated from December 10-21.

With De Kock set to miss the ODI series, CSA would want De Kock to be available for the T20Is against India on December 10, 12 and 14, their only fixtures in the format before they embark on the T20I World Cup next year in the West Indies and USA.

De Kock retired from Test cricket in December last year after the birth of his daughter.

Related Topics

Quinton de Kock /

ODI World Cup /

2023 World Cup

