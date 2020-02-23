Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Quarterfinals, LIVE SCORE: Bengal qualifies for semifinal, Odisha knocked out

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the fifth day of the three remaining Ranji Trophy 2019-20 quarterfinal contests.

LIVE UPDATES

Just In: Bengal makes it to the semifinal after match was called off due to bad light against Odisha at the DRIEMS ground in Cuttack.

Odisha vs Bengal | Match yet to resume at DRIEMS ground in Cuttack.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Wriddhaayan Bhattacharya with an update: Barot is back in the field, bowling off-breaks. Desai is still keeping. Arpit Vasavada also rolled an arm for a couple of overs. This seems like a good practice session for the Saurashtra side since the semifinals are just five days away. Andhra 91/4 (39)

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Wriddhaayan Bhattacharya with an update: Three wickets have fallen post lunch. Vishvaraj Jadeja caught C.R. Gnaneshwar 29 off 76 (4x3) off Prerak Mankad. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja removed Ricky Bhui 1 off 18, stumped by Harvik Desai. Manked picked up one more in his spell; Jyothi Sai Krishna lost his concentration and was trapped in front of the stumps.

The senior players have gone off the field. At the moment, there is no Jaydev Unadkat, Avi Barot and Sheldon Jackson; three substitute fielders have walked in. Both sides may call it off at tea, but Andhra is staring at a collapse here. It won’t be surprising if they fold in the next 90 minutes. After 32 overs, Andhra 73/4.

Odisha vs Bengal | Y.B. Sarangi with an update: Inspection at 12:00 PM.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Wriddhaayan Bhattacharya with an update: Early lunch will hopefully lead to an early end. Andhra 54/1 (23). Jadeja bowled 12 overs out of the 23. Skipper Jaydev Unadkat yet to bowl today.

Karnataka vs J&K | Shreedutta Chidananda with an update | Karnataka 316 all out. J & K need to score 331 to win. We have 58 overs left in the day.

Karnataka vs J&K | Karnataka's lead crosses the 300-run mark and wicket-keeper S. Sharath is batting along with Abhimanyu Mithun. Karnataka 306/7 Leads by 320 runs.

Odisha vs Bengal | Bad light stops play and Lunch has been taken. Odisha 39/0

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Wriddhaayan Bhattacharya with an update: Jadeja strikes as Unadkat takes a blinder to see off Prashant for 18 off 22 (4x2, 6x1). Andhra 33/1

Odisha vs Bengal | Anurag Sarangi and Shantanu Mishra give Odisha a fine start but Odisha requires another 417 runs to win. Bengal eyes early breakthrough. Odisha 39/0

Andhra vs Saurashtra | Wriddhaayan Bhattacharya with an update: Target for Andhra is 710. Saurashtra is taking it easy. It started the innings with slow left-arm Jadeja. SIX! Prashant smashes Sakariya over long on in the second ball he faced. 710 is definitely impossible, but the boy is showing some intent. FOUR! Prashant is on fire. Andhra 18/0

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat takes a diving catch in the deep to send back Andhra opener D.B. Prashanth Kumar off left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja on the final day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal in Ongole on Monday. - V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Karnataka vs J&K | K.V. Siddharth and S. Sharath aim to score at a rather fair clip as Karnataka will look to declare at least before lunch. Karnataka 251/4 Leads by 265 runs.

Andhra vs Saurashtra | A massive lead of 666 and Saurashtra hasn't declared yet! Saurashtra 384/9

Bengal vs Odisha | Finally Odisha has managed to bowl out Bengal for 373 but they have a mammoth 456-run target to chase. Bengal 373 all out Leads by 455 runs

Bengal vs Odisha | Bengal loses its eighth wicket, early in the day. Debabrata Pradhan has trapped Mukesh Kumar plumb in front to send him back for six. Bengal 361/8.

Wondering if Bengal is even looking to declare. Doesn't seem like, now that eight wickets have fallen. The side will take the 'Rosogolla Derby', as they call it, nonetheless, given the first innings lead it had over Odisha.



Bengal, Karnataka and Saurashtra will hope to clinch the remaining semifinal spots available today, after having securing the advantage in their respective quarterfinals.

Gujarat became the first team to enter the semifinals by securing a 464-run win over Goa late on Day Four in Valsad.

It seemed J&K would brush Karnataka aside for a first-innings lead and possibly a semifinal berth at the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu. But that wasn't to be, as Prasidh Krishna precipitated a collapse before lunch to prevent J&K from taking the lead. And Karnataka batted well for most for the rest of Day Four to secure a mightier grip.

Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Raman and Shahbaz (52 n.o.) scored half-centuries for Bengal in the second innings as the team extended its lead to 443 by the end of the fourth day's play against Odisha in Cuttack. It will hope to get the win today, but even a draw would be enough to propel it into the semis.

Saurashtra, too, is likely to get there, after batting Andhra out of the contest.

STUMPS In Cuttack : Bengal 332 and 361 for 7 (Goswami 78, Raman 67, Shahbaz 52 n.o.) leads Odisha 250 by 443 runs. In Ongole : Saurashtra 419 and 375 for 9 (Mankad 85, D. Jadeja 60, Sai Krishna 4 for 47) leads Andhra 136 by 658 runs. In Jammu : Karnataka 206 and 245 for 4 (Siddharth K. V. 75 n.o., Samarth 74) leads J&K 192 by 259 runs.