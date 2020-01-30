Ranji Trophy LIVE - Round 7, Day 4: Gujarat inching towards victory against Vidarbha

Stumps on Day 3:

Bengal vs Delhi: Delhi (217/7) trails Bengal (318 all-out) by 101 runs in the first innings.

Mizoram vs Nagaland: Mizoram (318/3) leads Nagaland (243 all-out) by 75 runs in the first innings.

Tripura vs Maharashtra: Maharashtra (208 all-out and 103/2) Tripura (121 all-out and 290 all-out) needs 101 runs more to win.

Bihar vs Meghalaya: Bihar (208 all-out and 359/4) leads Meghalaya (179) by 338 runs in the second innings.

Gujarat vs Vidarbha: Gujarat (211 all-out and 74/4) against Vidarbha (142 all-out and 247) needs 101 runs more to win.

Himachal vs Mumbai: Mumbai (372/5) in the first innings.

J&K vs Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh (270/4) in the first innings.

Odisha vs Assam: Assam (238 all-out and 102/0) trails Odisha (436) by 96 runs in the second innings.

Uttarakhand vs Haryana: Haryana (50/5) trails Uttarakhand (109 all out) by 59 runs in the first innings.

Chandigarh vs Pondicherry: Pondicherry (37/4) trails Chandigarh (134 all-out) by 97 runs in the first innings.

Services vs Jharkhand: Jharkhand (153 all-out and 49/1) against Services (279 all-out and 259/8 d) needs 337 runs more to win.

Railways vs Karnataka: Karnataka (199/9) leads Railways (182) by 17 runs in the first innings