Cricket Ranji Trophy LIVE - Round 7, Day 4: Gujarat inching towards victory against Vidarbha Catch all the final day LIVE score, updates, commentary of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 round 7 matches on Thursday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 January, 2020 09:05 IST Gujarat's Manprit Juneja will be the key in its chase of 179 against Vidarbha. - k.v.s giri Hello, and welcome to the live coverage of day four of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 seventh round of fixtures. LIVE UPDATESBengal vs Delhi: Bad light due to the overcast conditions has delayed the start of the final day at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stumps on Day 3:Bengal vs Delhi: Delhi (217/7) trails Bengal (318 all-out) by 101 runs in the first innings.Mizoram vs Nagaland: Mizoram (318/3) leads Nagaland (243 all-out) by 75 runs in the first innings.Tripura vs Maharashtra: Maharashtra (208 all-out and 103/2) Tripura (121 all-out and 290 all-out) needs 101 runs more to win.Bihar vs Meghalaya: Bihar (208 all-out and 359/4) leads Meghalaya (179) by 338 runs in the second innings.Gujarat vs Vidarbha: Gujarat (211 all-out and 74/4) against Vidarbha (142 all-out and 247) needs 101 runs more to win.Himachal vs Mumbai: Mumbai (372/5) in the first innings.J&K vs Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh (270/4) in the first innings.Odisha vs Assam: Assam (238 all-out and 102/0) trails Odisha (436) by 96 runs in the second innings.Uttarakhand vs Haryana: Haryana (50/5) trails Uttarakhand (109 all out) by 59 runs in the first innings.Chandigarh vs Pondicherry: Pondicherry (37/4) trails Chandigarh (134 all-out) by 97 runs in the first innings.Services vs Jharkhand: Jharkhand (153 all-out and 49/1) against Services (279 all-out and 259/8 d) needs 337 runs more to win.Railways vs Karnataka: Karnataka (199/9) leads Railways (182) by 17 runs in the first inningsResults so far:Sikkim beats Manipur by 232 runs, bags six points.Saurashtra beats Baroda by four wickets, bags six points.Goa beats Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 336 runs, bags all seven points.Andhra beats Kerala by seven wickets, bags six points.Rajasthan beats Hyderabad by nine wickets, bags six points.Uttar Pradesh beats Madhya Pradesh by seven wickets, bags six points.