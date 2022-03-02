Rodney Marsh critical but stable, flown to Adelaide

Australia wicketkeeping legend Rodney Marsh, who remains in an induced coma after suffering a heart attack last week, has been flown to a city hospital in Adelaide from Bundaberg in a "critical but stable condition." The 74-year-old had suffered the heart attack on the way to a charity event at Bundaberg in Queensland on February 24.

A report in the 'Sydney Morning Herald' quoted a Bundaberg Hospital spokesperson as saying "Marsh was transferred interstate on Monday in a critical but stable condition." Marsh was shifted to Adelaide to be closer to his family, according to the report.

The wicketkeeper batter, who played 96 Tests for Australia between 1970 and 1984, snaring 355 dismissals behind the stumps, had moved to Adelaide two decades ago when he became coach of the National Cricket Academy.

READ| Rodney Marsh suffers heart attack; critical at Queensland hospital

Marsh's son Paul, who is the former chief executive of the Australian Cricketers' Association, issued a statement on Sunday, saying his father "is currently in the fight of his life." "At the moment, this is a waiting game and we are unlikely to have any certainty for some time," he said.

"We know there is a lot of interest in dad's condition and our family has been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support from all around the world. We have listened to and read every one of them and are incredibly grateful." Marsh had been rushed to the hospital by the organisers of the Bulls Masters charity event.

"We also want to thank the Bulls Masters team, and in particular Jimmy Maher, Darren Lehmann, Ian Healy and Allan Border, whose love and care for our family has been extraordinary," the statement read.

Marsh had also previously served as Australia's chair of selectors before stepping down in 2016.