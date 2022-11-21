SA20 teams can sign a wildcard player to their squads - organisers

The six SA20 franchise teams will have the opportunity to sign a wildcard player to their squads ahead of the inaugural season starting January 10, the organisers announced on Monday.

Teams may sign a South African or an overseas player and will have until December 30 to make their selections.

“Players will come in at a minimum base fee of R175 000, with Franchises using their discretion to select the calibre of players to bolster their squads, which will move from a playing personnel of 17 to 18. Players who were not registered for the auction are eligible for selection,” according to a press release.

Each squad will be allowed to have a maximum of eight overseas players. The rule of having a maximum of four on-field overseas players at any time during the match remains unchanged.