SA20 teams can sign a wildcard player to their squads - organisers

SA20 franchise teams will have the opportunity to sign a wildcard player to their squads ahead of the inaugural season starting January 10.

21 November, 2022 20:30 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Teams may sign a South African or an overseas player and will have until December 30 to make their selections.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Teams may sign a South African or an overseas player and will have until December 30 to make their selections. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

SA20 franchise teams will have the opportunity to sign a wildcard player to their squads ahead of the inaugural season starting January 10.

The six SA20 franchise teams will have the opportunity to sign a wildcard player to their squads ahead of the inaugural season starting January 10, the organisers announced on Monday.

Teams may sign a South African or an overseas player and will have until December 30 to make their selections.

“Players will come in at a minimum base fee of R175 000, with Franchises using their discretion to select the calibre of players to bolster their squads, which will move from a playing personnel of 17 to 18. Players who were not registered for the auction are eligible for selection,” according to a press release.

Each squad will be allowed to have a maximum of eight overseas players. The rule of having a maximum of four on-field overseas players at any time during the match remains unchanged.

