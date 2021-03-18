Sachin, Yuvraj steer India Legends into T20 final

India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 13 runs to storm into the final of the Road Safety World Series T20 here.

Sachin Tendulkar led the way with a half-century (65, 42b, 6x4, 3x6), Virender Sehwag scored an entertaining 35 (17b, 5x4, 1x6) and Yuvraj Singh went on a six-hitting spree (49, 20b, 1x4, 6x6) as India posted 218 for three in last night’s semifinal clash.

Chasing 219, West Indies was restricted to 206 for six.

Pacer R. Vinay Kumar took two West Indian wickets - captain Brian Lara (46, 28b, 4x4, 2x6) and Tino Best - at a crucial juncture in the 18th over and it brought India back into the game. Dwayne Smith’s 63 (36b, 9x4s, 2x6s) and Narsingh Deonarine’s 59 (44b, 5x4s, 2x6s) went in vain as West Indies could not repeat its performance against the England Legends and bowed out.

For India, the 19th over proved productive as India’s total ballooned towards the business end of the innings. Yuvraj slammed six sixes in the last two overs. The 19th over saw Yuvraj hit leggie Mahendra Nagamootoo for four hits over the rope while the next two came in the last over of Suleiman Benn.