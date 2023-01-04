Cricket

Sanju Samson doubtful for second T20I vs Sri Lanka

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is a doubtful starter for the side’s second T20I game against Sri Lanka at Pune on Thursday.

04 January, 2023 19:08 IST
Indian Batsmen Sanju Samson in action during India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 International Match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

According to sources, Samson hasn’t travelled with the team to Pune as he awaits the results of scans he underwent.

Samson is said to have hurt his knee in the 13th over while fielding in the opening game in Mumbai on Monday, where India pulled off a narrow win by 2 runs.

The Kerala batter had a disappointing outing with the bat after he was dismissed for five by Dhananjaya de Silva, while attempting a big shot.

